Abstracts
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

The effect of cognitive load on the driver's recognition of pedestrian road-crossing intention

Keywords: cognitive load, time to arrival, pedestrian intention recognition, signal detection theory

by Wenjiao Guo, Shiqi Wang, and Jun Yin
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Paper-Abstract Guo Wang Yin.pdf
104 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
