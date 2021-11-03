Skip to main content
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021

Realistic group conflict between humans and robots: The rise of skilled robot workers triggers characteristic negative outgroup evaluations and judgments of robots

by Maya J. Cratsley, Bertram F. Male, and C. Malik Boykin
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Cratsley Malle Boykin.pdf
151 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
