Proceedings Overview

This volume constitutes the proceedings of the Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 conference sponsored by the American Psychological Association (APA) and held virtually, November 3-5, 2021. APA welcomed thousands of scientists, practitioners, policymakers, and students from around the world to this meeting.
The Technology, Mind, and Society conference is an interdisciplinary venue for reporting and assessing current efforts to understand and shape the interactions of human beings and technology, for identifying priorities for future work, and for promoting exchange and collaboration among participants. The 2021 conference incorporated an impressive collection of symposia, papers, and posters, as well as keynote presentations, all focused on discoveries at the intersection of humans and technology.
Organizing a conference of this scope is a collaborative affair. We are appreciative of the efforts of all those who contributed to the planning and organizing of the conference and to the members of the senior program committee and review committee who generously provided their time and expertise to evaluate the submissions we received. All committee members are listed on subsequent pages.
The Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 conference received 267 submissions in all, including 100 papers, 14 symposia, and 153 posters. Each anonymized submission was reviewed by three experts from the review committee. A member of the senior program committee summarized the reviews and assigned a final status to the submission. After rigorous review, the conference accepted 164 submissions for inclusion to the conference for an overall acceptance rate of approximately 61%.
In addition to the peer-reviewed program, the Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 conference featured five keynote presentations from Alison Gopnik (University of California at Berkeley), Rosemary Luckin (University College London), Tsedal Neeley (Harvard University), Alondra Nelson (White House Office of Science and Technology Policy), and Frank Pasquale (Brooklyn Law School).
Amber Story (chair)
American Psychological Association
Vincent Aleven
Carnegie Mellon University
Alix Barasch
New York University
Tim Bickmore
Northeastern University
Fran Blumberg
Fordham University
Walter Boot
Florida State University
Maarten Bos
Snap Research
Nick Bowman
Texas Tech University
Elizabeth Broadbent
University of Auckland
Noah Castelo
University of Alberta
Linda Charmaraman
Wellesley College
Jing Chen
Old Dominion University
Nancy Cooke
Arizona State University
Nate Fast
University of Southern California
Ken Fleischmann
University of Texas Austin
Jonathan Gratch
University of Southern California
Traci Griffith
Saint Michael’s College
Jeff Hancock
Stanford University
Mina Johnson-Glenberg
Arizona State University
Wendy Ju
Stanford University
Arvid Kappas
Jacobs University Bremen
Jeffrey Krichmar
University of California – Irvine
Kostadin Kushlev
Georgetown University
H. Chad Lane
University of Illinois – Urbana Champaign
Sandra Laporte
TSM University of Toulouse
Dar Meshi
Michigan State University
Daniel Morrow
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Raj Ratwani
Georgetown University
Dave Reinkensmeyer
University of California – Irvine
Florian Röhrbein
Chemnitz University of Technology
Karen Rommelfanger
Emory University
Jessica Santana
University of California – Santa Barbara
Richard Slatcher
University of Georgia
Melissa Smith
Google
Stephanie Tobin
Queensland University of Technology
Lyle Ungar
Pennsylvania State University
Jay van Bavel
New York University
Kim-Phuong L. Vu
California State University Long Beach
Janis Whitlock
Cornell University
John (Jack) Aiello
Patricia Alves-Oliveira
Jared Anthony
Minoru Asada
Roger Azevedo
Victoria Bangieva
Oshri Bar-Gil
Sara Berger
David Bickham
Yochanan Bigman
Emmanuel Blanchard
Sylvie Borau
Oliver Borchers
William Brady
Asi Burak
Kirsten Butcher
Moran Cerf
Jason Chein
Vivian Hsueh Hua Chen
Coye Cheshire
Jessie Chin
Koeun Choi
Sophia Choukas-Bradley
Michael Clamann
Rita Conde
Scotty Craig
Emily Cross
Sara Czaja
Emanuel de Bellis
Kristin Diehl
Jesse Dinneen
Sarah Domoff
Jonas Dora
Edward Downs
Na Du
Kristen Duke
Norah Dunbar
Jon Elhai
Morgan Ellithorpe
Mostafa Elsaadouny
Jordan Etkin
Patrick Ewell
Friederike Eyssel
Joshua Fairchild
Michele Farisco
Matthew Fisher
Carol Forsyth
Douglas Gillan
Sean Goggins
Elizabeth Goodman
Jamie Gorman
C. Shawn Green
Rachel Grieve
Jessica Hamilton
Linda Henkel
Christian Hildebrand
Bruce Homer
Matt Howard
Bo Huang
Lixiao Huang
Gillian Hue
Charles Huff
Arthur Jago
Myounghoon Jeon
Nickolas Jones
Kazuhiko Kawamura
Joshua Kemp
Hyeyoung Kim
Erica Kleinknecht
Anne-Kathrin Klesse
Stefan Kopp
Stephanie Koziej
Chris Lange-Kuettner
Seungyeon Lee
Yi-Ching Lee
Sue Levkoff
Sophie Lohmann
Heather Lum
Gloria Yuet Kwan Ma
Tamas Makany
Evita March
Daniel McDuff
Nicholas Miceli
Anne Montgomery
Sandrine Muller
Chas Murray
Elizabeth Nick
Eugene Ohu
Bradley Okdie
Stephanie Orme
Grant Packard
Richard Pak
Stefan Petrik
Elizabeth Phillips
Ricardo Prada
Robert Proctor
Nicholas Proferes
Lavanya Rajesh Kumar
Rabindra Ratan
Roshni Raveendhran
Stephanie Reich
Bryan Reimer
Lisa Renzi-Hammond
Philip Resnik
Rebecca Reynolds
Ashley Ricker
Ma. Mercedes Rodrigo
Katharina Rohlfing
Rod Roscoe
Abraham Rutchick
Stephen Schueller
G. Scott
Avni Shah
Daniel Shank
Jackie Silverman
David Sirkin
Stephen Slota
Joey So
Michael Sobolev
Teresa Souto
Victoria Spring
Kurt Squire
Konstantinos Stavropoulos
Mary Still
David Stillwell
Kaveri Subrahmanyam
Sanaz Talaifar
Thomas Talbot
Tiera Tanksley
Samuel Taylor
Sonja Utz
Francesca Valsesia
John Velez
Kai Vogeley
Lori Walters
Joseph Walther
Dongyuan Wang
Jared Watson
Evan Weingarten
Emily Weinstein
Christopher Wickens
Piotr Winkielman
Andrea Won
Bo Xie
Yusuke Yamani
Sherry Yi
Robert Youmans
Xuan Zhao
Tara Zimmerman
Steve Zuiker