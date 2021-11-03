Proceedings Overview

This volume constitutes the proceedings of the Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 conference sponsored by the American Psychological Association (APA) and held virtually, November 3-5, 2021. APA welcomed thousands of scientists, practitioners, policymakers, and students from around the world to this meeting.

The Technology, Mind, and Society conference is an interdisciplinary venue for reporting and assessing current efforts to understand and shape the interactions of human beings and technology, for identifying priorities for future work, and for promoting exchange and collaboration among participants. The 2021 conference incorporated an impressive collection of symposia, papers, and posters, as well as keynote presentations, all focused on discoveries at the intersection of humans and technology.

Organizing a conference of this scope is a collaborative affair. We are appreciative of the efforts of all those who contributed to the planning and organizing of the conference and to the members of the senior program committee and review committee who generously provided their time and expertise to evaluate the submissions we received. All committee members are listed on subsequent pages.

The Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 conference received 267 submissions in all, including 100 papers, 14 symposia, and 153 posters. Each anonymized submission was reviewed by three experts from the review committee. A member of the senior program committee summarized the reviews and assigned a final status to the submission. After rigorous review, the conference accepted 164 submissions for inclusion to the conference for an overall acceptance rate of approximately 61%.

In addition to the peer-reviewed program, the Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 conference featured five keynote presentations from Alison Gopnik (University of California at Berkeley), Rosemary Luckin (University College London), Tsedal Neeley (Harvard University), Alondra Nelson (White House Office of Science and Technology Policy), and Frank Pasquale (Brooklyn Law School).

Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 Senior Program Committee

Technology, Mind, and Society 2021 Review Committee

