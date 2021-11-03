Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Papers
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Balancing Fun and Seriousness Serious: Game Design Considerations

Keywords: Serious game design, persuasive game, enjoyment, playtesting, evaluation

by Vivian, H.H., Chen, Valerie, Yu, Dominic, W.J., Koek, and Jimmy, S.T. Ho
Published onNov 03, 2021
Balancing Fun and Seriousness Serious: Game Design Considerations
·

Abstract

Much research has been done on the design procedure and principles for serious games. However, those studies rarely account for the balance between the fun elements and the serious purpose of the games or lack the specific steps for achieving such a goal. This paper outlines game design considerations in the development of a serious game aimed at enabling both hedonic and eudaimonic gaming experiences. A user study was conducted with 89 players to evaluate their gaming experiences. Results of the playtests showed that the game was able to achieve a good balance between hedonic (fun and pleasure) and eudaimonic (serious and purpose) experiences. Lessons learned and specific design recommendations for improving the current design are further discussed.

APATMS Paper-Full Chen Yu Koek Ho.pdf
390 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with