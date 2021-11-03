Balancing Fun and Seriousness Serious: Game Design Considerations

Abstract

Much research has been done on the design procedure and principles for serious games. However, those studies rarely account for the balance between the fun elements and the serious purpose of the games or lack the specific steps for achieving such a goal. This paper outlines game design considerations in the development of a serious game aimed at enabling both hedonic and eudaimonic gaming experiences. A user study was conducted with 89 players to evaluate their gaming experiences. Results of the playtests showed that the game was able to achieve a good balance between hedonic (fun and pleasure) and eudaimonic (serious and purpose) experiences. Lessons learned and specific design recommendations for improving the current design are further discussed.