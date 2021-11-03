Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Social Media and Teen Anxiety: Preference for Communicating Online and Social Media Burden Predict Increased Anxiety Severity Among Those Showing Biased Attention to Threat

by Jennifer L. de Rutte, Kimberly D. Marynowski, and Tracy A. Dennis-Tiwary
Published onNov 03, 2021
Social Media and Teen Anxiety: Preference for Communicating Online and Social Media Burden Predict Increased Anxiety Severity Among Those Showing Biased Attention to Threat
APATMS Poster de Rutte Marynowski Dennis-Tiwary.pdf
110 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with