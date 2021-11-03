Less is more? How Conversational Interfaces Alter Survey Outcomes

In three experiments, we compare newly emerging conversational survey interfaces with traditional, non-conversational survey interfaces regarding their impact on survey outcomes. Our data suggests that conversational survey interfaces alter both participants’ objective participation behavior and subjective survey perception, ultimately leading to more efficient and relationship-enhancing survey experiences. Specifically, we observe a reduction in participants’ breadth of writing and an increase in their speed of survey completion, while the predictive validity of text features obtained from their responses remains unchanged. Moreover, participants report greater levels of interface flow and a more positive rapport with the market research company.