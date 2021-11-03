Skip to main content
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Evaluating a Menstrual Hygiene Management Intervention for Youth on the Autism Spectrum

by Keely M. Lundy, Jeremy O. Meservy, Chathuri R. Illapperuma-Wood, and Aaron J. Fischer
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Lundy Meservy Illapperuma-Wood Fischer.pdf
106 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
