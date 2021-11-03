Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Optimizing CBTi for digital delivery – a user centered acceptability and preference study

by Jacqueline Lutz, PhD, Savannah Grimmett, BS, Allison Hirsch, PhD, Emanuela Offidani, PhD, Olya Besedina, MS, and Shaheen Lakhan, MD, PhD, FAAN
Published onNov 03, 2021
Optimizing CBTi for digital delivery – a user centered acceptability and preference study
APATMS Poster Lutz Grimmet et al.pdf
114 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with