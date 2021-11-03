Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstracts
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Executive Function and Smartphone Use Habits in Young Adults

Keywords: smartphone, screentime, executive function, cognition, digital media

by Michelle Chiu, Staci M. Weiss, and Jason M. Chein
Published onNov 03, 2021
Executive Function and Smartphone Use Habits in Young Adults
APATMS Paper-Abstract Chiu Weiss Chein.pdf
73 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with