Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Bonding with Bot: User Feedback of a Chatbot for Social Isolation

by Gilly Dosovitsky, MS and Eduardo L. Bunge, PhD
Published onNov 03, 2021
Bonding with Bot: User Feedback of a Chatbot for Social Isolation
APATMS Poster Dosovitsky and Bunge.pdf
109 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with