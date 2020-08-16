Technology, Mind, and Society Conference

Registration is now open. Learn more about the APA Technology, Mind, and Society Virtual Conference - November 3-5, 2021
Join scientists, industry leaders, practitioners, students, and policy-makers in exploring the critical role psychology plays in the design, use, adoption, and impact of technology and the AI that powers it.
Basic Research — How humans understand and use technology, impacts of technology on human experience and behavior, human-technology interactions as mutually adaptive systems, role of technology in advancing other areas of scientific research, and related topics.
Foundations of Technology Design — Development of technologies and user experiences informed by psychological, behavioral, and social science research
Applications — Development, use, and impacts of specific technologies in domains such as aging, education and training, mental and physical health, recreation, and the workplace.
Broader Implications — Ethical and policy questions concerning the opportunities and challenges arising from human-technology interactions.
