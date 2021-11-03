Skip to main content
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Psychologist Use and Attitudes Toward Mobile Applications

by Shania N. Terry, Danielle Schweitzer, Juliana D'Onofrio, and Jim A. Haugh
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Terry D_Onofrio Botto Schweitzer Haugh.pdf
159 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
