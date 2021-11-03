Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Does Social Media Use Predict Belief in Pseudoscience and Government Distrust?

by Elizabeth K. Tate and Keith Wylie
Published onNov 03, 2021
Does Social Media Use Predict Belief in Pseudoscience and Government Distrust?
APATMS Poster Tate Wylie.pdf
115 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with