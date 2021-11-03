Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Integrating computational thinking and science learning in Minecraft

by Brian Guerrero, H. Chad Lane, Jeff Ginger, Win Lawson, and Eric Mattson
Published onNov 03, 2021
Integrating computational thinking and science learning in Minecraft
APATMS Poster Guerrero Lane et al.pdf
109 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with