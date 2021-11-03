Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Predictors of AI Moral Exclusion and Support for AI Rights

by Janet VT. Pauketat and Jacy Reese Anthis
Published onNov 03, 2021
Predictors of AI Moral Exclusion and Support for AI Rights
APATMS Poster Pauketat Anthis.pdf
113 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with