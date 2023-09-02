Call for Nominations for Technology, Mind, and Behavior

The Publications and Communications (P&C) Board of the American Psychological Association has opened nominations for the Editorship of Technology, Mind, and Behavior for the years 2026-2031. Danielle McNamara, PhD, is the incumbent editor.

Technology, Mind, and Behavior (TMB) is an open access, interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal published by the American Psychological Association. TMB publishes original work in the area of human-technology interaction with a focus on human behavior at the individual or group level. The Journal showcases empirical basic and applied research on the psychology and dynamics of the interaction between humans and technology.

Candidates should be available to start receiving manuscripts in early 2025 to prepare for issues published in 2026. Please note that the P&C Board encourages participating by members of underrepresented groups in the publication process and would particularly welcome such nominees, Self-nominations are also encouraged.

Steve W. J. Kozlowski, PhD will chair the search.

Nominate candidates through APA’s Editor Search website at https://editorsearch.apa.org. Prepared statements of one page or less in support of a nominee can also be submitted by e-mail to Cheryl Johnson (Associate Publisher, APA Journals) at [email protected].

The deadline for accepting nominations is Monday, January 8, 2024, after which phase one vetting will begin.

For more information on Technology, Mind, and Behavior, please visit https://tmb.apaopen.org/