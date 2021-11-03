Skip to main content
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Consumer Wearable Sensor Data and Adolescent Internalizing Symptoms in a Nationally Representative Sample

by Benjamin W. Nelson, Jessica E. Flannery, John Flournoy, Natasha Duell, Mitchell J. Prinstein, and Eva Telzer
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Nelson Flannery Duell Flournoy Prinstein Telzer.pdf
114 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with