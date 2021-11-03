Skip to main content
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Development of Curriculum Guides for the Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour Games to Enhance Teachers’ Adoption of Games for Learning

by Chu Xu, Robin Sharma, and Adam K. Dubé
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Xu Sharma Dube.pdf
112 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
