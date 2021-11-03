Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Current Issue
Explore
caret-down
Submit
caret-down
About
caret-down
TMS Proceedings 2021
Posters
Published on
Nov 03, 2021
DOI
10.1037/tms0000046
Development of Curriculum Guides for the Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour Games to Enhance Teachers’ Adoption of Games for Learning
by
Chu Xu
,
Robin Sharma
, and
Adam K. Dubé
Published on
Nov 03, 2021
Cite
Social
Download
last released
2 years ago
Show details
Development of Curriculum Guides for the Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour Games to Enhance Teachers’ Adoption of Games for Learning
APATMS Poster Xu Sharma Dube.pdf
112 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
TMS Proceedings 2021
Journal Information
Editorial Board
Author/Reviewer Login
RSS
Legal
Published with