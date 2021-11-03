Skip to main content
TMS Proceedings 2021
Posters
Published on
Nov 03, 2021
DOI
10.1037/tms0000144
Using Data from a Sensorized Therapeutic Exercise Platform to Understand Unsupervised Home Rehabilitation Perseverance: Effect of Steadiness of Use on Duration and Volume of Exercise
by
Veronica A Swanson
,
Edgar Ramos D Muñoz
,
George H Collier
,
Daniel K Zondervan
,
Amanda R Rabinowitz
,
Raeda K Anderson
,
Christopher Johnson
, and
David J Reinkensmeyer



License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
