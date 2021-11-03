Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Current Issue
Explore
caret-down
Submit
caret-down
About
caret-down
TMS Proceedings 2021
Posters
Published on
Nov 03, 2021
DOI
10.1037/tms0000118
Student outcomes from the pilot test of a comprehensive school safety framework for high schools: Student Ownership, Accountability, and Responsibility for School Safety (SOARS)
by
Claudia G. Vincent
,
Hill Walker
,
Dorothy L. Espelage
,
Alberto Valido
,
Christopher Murray
,
Rita Svanks
,
Brion Marquez
, and
Jordan Pennefather
Published on
Nov 03, 2021
Cite
Social
Download
last released
2 years ago
Show details
Student outcomes from the pilot test of a comprehensive school safety framework for high schools: Student Ownership, Accountability, and Responsibility for School Safety (SOARS)
APATMS Poster Vincent Walker Espelage et al.pdf
113 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
TMS Proceedings 2021
Journal Information
Editorial Board
Author/Reviewer Login
RSS
Legal
Published with