Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Impact of being immersed in an elderly patient’s shoes confronted to non-empathic ageist attitudes on ageism and empathy: A Comparison of two methods: Immersive 360° videos and 2D computer screen

by Manon Goosse and Sylvie Willems
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster GoosseWillems.pdf
115 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
