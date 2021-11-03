Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Immersive, mindfulness-based Virtual Reality (VR) to improve aggressive behaviors in an Inpatient setting: Pilot data

by Anzalee Khan, PhD., Brianna Fitapelli, BA, Jean-Pierre Lindenmayer, MD, Shuaib Ahmad, MD, Beverly Insel, DrPH, Sebastian Prokop, HBsc, Mary Seddo, BA, and Tiffani Padua, BA
Published onNov 03, 2021
Immersive, mindfulness-based Virtual Reality (VR) to improve aggressive behaviors in an Inpatient setting: Pilot data
APATMS Poster Khan Lindenmayer Reeves Fitapelli et al.pdf
156 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with