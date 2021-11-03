Skip to main content
TMS Proceedings 2021
Posters
Nov 03, 2021
10.1037/tms0000083
Interprofessional Telehealth Training for Health Professional Students
by
Wanda Gibson-Scipio, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP, ATSF
,
Susan Wiers, DNP, FNP-BC
,
Dionyssios Tsillimingras, MD, M.P.H.
,
Aline Saad, PharmD
,
Shantalea Johns Ed.D., LMSW
,
Jennifer Mendez, PhD
,
Tsveti Markova, MD, FAAFP
, and
Ramona Benkert, PhD, ANP-BC, FAANP
Nov 03, 2021
Interprofessional Telehealth Training for Health Professional Students
APATMS Poster Gibson-Scipio et al.pdf
112 KB
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
