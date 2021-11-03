Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

The Dark Side of Social Media Use – Relationship between Addictive Social Media Use, Social Media Flow, Daily Stress, and Sense of Control

by PD Dr. Julia Brailovskaia
Published onNov 03, 2021
The Dark Side of Social Media Use – Relationship between Addictive Social Media Use, Social Media Flow, Daily Stress, and Sense of Control
APATMS Poster Brailovskaia.pdf
150 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with