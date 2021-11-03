Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Brief Report: Development of App-based CBT Program for Depressive College Students: Mind Booster Green

by M. H. Kim and K. M. Chung
Published onNov 03, 2021
Brief Report: Development of App-based CBT Program for Depressive College Students: Mind Booster Green
APATMS Poster Kim Chung.pdf
79 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with