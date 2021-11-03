Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Suicide risk reduction associate with participation in an evidence-based digital mental health intervention targeting depression and anxiety.

by Benjamin W. Nelson, Silvan Hornstein, Nick Peiper, Adam Pettit, Kristian Ranta, and Valerie Forman-Hoffma
Published onNov 03, 2021
Suicide risk reduction associate with participation in an evidence-based digital mental health intervention targeting depression and anxiety.
APATMS Poster Nelson Hornstein Peiper Pettit et al.pdf
115 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with