Technology in Mental Health and Education: Applications, perspectives and challenges in the Colombian Caribbean

This symposium will focus on the emerging field of technology applied to mental health and education in the Colombian Caribbean, a region with great needs in science, technology, innovation, health and education. Speakers will address the future prospects, applications and challenges of introducing technological innovation in intervention for these fields. Throughout the presentations, the speakers will discuss creation opportunities, perspectives in development or future application, and ethical challenges in the framework of this progressive field that is beginning to consolidate in this region. Topics to be discussed include: (1) technological prototype for the study of sustained attention in educational settings; (2) preliminary perspectives of the study of an application for university students aimed at preventing gender violence and promoting mental health; (3) bases for the application of a virtual reality environment for intervention in ADHD; and (4) implications and ethical challenges inherent to this technological field, especially in the health care area. These topics were included as they provide a glimpse into the challenges that are developing in the region, as well as the ethical issues of considering the use of technological tools to address them. This symposium aims to highlight the opportunities of technology research in the domains of health and education in this region to promote science, innovation and social development, but also aims to make a critical analysis of this progress in the interests of establish the limitations and challenges that cannot be set aside only by the novelty and the boom of the technological revolution.