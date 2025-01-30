Skip to main content
Published on Jan 30, 2025DOI

Acknowledgment of Ad Hoc Reviewers 2024

Volume 6, Issue 1, https://doi.org/10.1037/tmb0000153

Published onJan 30, 2025
The editorial team of Technology, Mind, and Behavior gratefully acknowledges the many individuals who contributed their time and expertise by providing reviews from January 2023 to June 2024. We recognize that reviewing requires considerable time and effort, and we greatly appreciate their important service to the field by advancing our understanding of the complex interactions between humans and technology.

Principal Ad Hoc Reviewers

The Editor and Associate Editors wish to acknowledge the following ad hoc reviewers. These individuals reviewed four or more manuscripts for Technology, Mind, and Behavior over the past year and were designated Principal Ad Hoc Reviewers in recognition of their service.Nigel Bosch Rebecca Katherine Britt Anne M. Cleary Elizabeth Cohen Christine Linda Cook Nicole Krämer Rhonda McEwen

* Denotes a reviewer who co-reviewed under the supervision of a primary reviewer.

