The Smartphone Dilemma: Uncovering the Effects of Smartphone on Human Well-being

Since their inception, smartphones have had an unparalleled success story. For many of the billions of smartphone users worldwide, the phone is an ever-present companion. Recently, concerns about the addictive nature of mobile devices and applications as well as the negative effects on human well-being have been rising. It is vigorously debated in the media as well as in academic research whether smartphone usage and screen time negatively impacts life outcomes related to productivity, wellbeing, and mental health. This interdisciplinary symposium will discuss novel academic research that uncovers the complex effects of smartphones human well-being.