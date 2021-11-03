Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

The role of moral foundations in regulating emotional responses using different moral framings in online political communication: a quasi- experimental pilot study

by Ernestina Lamponi, Giuseppe Corbelli, Francesca D’Errico, and Marinella Paciello
Published onNov 03, 2021
The role of moral foundations in regulating emotional responses using different moral framings in online political communication: a quasi- experimental pilot study
APATMS Poster Lamponi Corbelli D_Errico Paciello.pdf
77 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with