E-commerce vs V-commerce Behavioral: Insights from a Shopping Task

The impact of new technologies such as virtual reality on the shopping process is still uncertain. Research is needed to better understand how consumers behave in v-commerce, and whether this behavior is different from traditional digital commerce platforms. We conducted an experiment comparing e-commerce and v-commerce, analyzing shopping behavior data during a real purchase of a “fast-moving consumer goods” category product. We found that consumers browsed options for almost thrice the time on the v-commerce platform as they did on the e-commerce platform before choosing a product. Further experiments investigating this behavior are needed. Furthermore, there is some indication that products placed on the left side of an e-commerce webpage are purchased more often than those on the right side. However, this difference was not seen for the v-commerce environment.