The Future of Publishing: A Fireside Chat with Dr. Patricia Alexander and Dr. Danielle McNamara

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
APA's Division 15 facilitates a conversation with Dr. Alexander and Dr. McNamara regarding the landscape of publishing in the next decade.
In this webinar, Division 15 facilitates a conversation with Dr. Alexander and Dr. McNamara regarding the landscape of publishing in the next decade. The discussion is wide-ranging and includes topics such as (a) the importance of new publishing practices; (b) advice for scholars in the 21st century; and (c) how journal editors and reviewers can address diversity, equity, and inclusion.