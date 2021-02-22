Skip to main content
Published on Mar 22, 2021

The Future of Publishing: A Fireside Chat with Dr. Patricia Alexander and Dr. Danielle McNamara

APA's Division 15 facilitates a conversation with Dr. Alexander and Dr. McNamara regarding the landscape of publishing in the next decade.

by Shelby Jenkins
Published onMar 22, 2021
·

In this webinar, Division 15 facilitates a conversation with Dr. Alexander and Dr. McNamara regarding the landscape of publishing in the next decade. The discussion is wide-ranging and includes topics such as (a) the importance of new publishing practices; (b) advice for scholars in the 21st century; and (c) how journal editors and reviewers can address diversity, equity, and inclusion.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
