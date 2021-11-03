Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Consumers Prefer Complex Algorithms

by Zarema Khon, Samuel G. B. Johnson, Haiming Hang, and Stephanie Chen
Published onNov 03, 2021
Consumers Prefer Complex Algorithms
APATMS Poster Khon Johnson Hang Chen.pdf
107 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
Published with