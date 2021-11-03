Skip to main content
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021DOI

Social Media Addiction Works Differently for Lonely Boys and Girls

by Jeffrey L. Hughes, M.S., Christa L. Lilly, Ph.D., Madison R. Johnston, and Amy L. Gentzler, Ph.D.
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Hughes Lilly Johnston Gentzler.pdf
111 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Technology, Mind, and Behavior
