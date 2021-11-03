Skip to main content
Published on Nov 03, 2021

Feeling Fatigued? A comparison between measures of Zoom fatigue and in-person fatigue

Keywords: Zoom fatigue, videoconferencing, meeting fatigue, exhaustion

by Olivia F. Ramos Jacquez, Gabrielle Tupaz, Alfredo Santiago, and Stefanie A. Drew
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Ramos Jacquez Tupaz et al.pdf
101 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
