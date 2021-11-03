Skip to main content
Pros and Cons of Remote Learning for Kids with ADHD and Learning Differences

Keywords: ADHD, learning disabilities, remote learning, children, teen, screen time

by Randy Kulman
Abstract

Research has shown children with ADHD and learning disabilities struggle in the classroom with attention. Studies have also suggested that the same group favors screen time. The COVID-19 pandemic allowed children to attend school virtually, thus combining screen time with learning. This ongoing study has interviewed over 100 children and teens with ADHD and learning difficulties to gain a better understanding of the pros and cons of remote learning. Participants expressed concerns for distractibility, trouble with focus, organizational issues, social isolation, along with others. This data was used to develop recommendations for children struggling with remote learning that can be used by their parents, teachers, and themselves.

APATMS Paper-Full Kulman.pdf
150 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
