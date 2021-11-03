Development of a Digital Learning Platform for Psychotherapists Combining Science, Expertise, and Technology

This symposium describes the development and use of an online learning platform that encompasses the main components of psychotherapeutics, including essential knowledge domains, principles, skills acquisition, and measurement of competence. The platform is curated by experts and is designed to serve the needs of learners at all levels, from graduate school to pre-licensure interns, as well as experienced psychotherapists who seek to expand their knowledge and skills. It also can serve the needs of course instructors, clinical supervisors, and post-graduate trainers. The first paper presents the architecture of the platform, describing a three-level modular learning system linked to two interactive databases: Approaches presents models of psychotherapy and psychotherapedia® provides a compendium of techniques, made accessible by incorporating therapist-client dialogues. We discuss UX factors and a proposed pilot study to assess the user experience. A brief tutorial illustrates how the user can interact with the knowledge domains. The second paper describes the process whereby experts in content areas collaborate to create, review, and edit the information in knowledge domains. The final paper explains the process of “technique mining” and the development of classification tools for a comprehensive list of techniques. This database includes therapist-client dialogue demonstrating each technique. We conclude with a brief description of future directions, including research and an SBIR grant proposal.