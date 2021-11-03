Skip to main content
Posters
Published on Nov 03, 2021

Impact of Negative Social Media Experiences on Depression, Anxiety, and Suicidality Among College Students: Exploring Racial/Ethnic Differences

by Shannon Schierenbeck, Danielle Rette, and Jazmin Reyes-Portillo
Published onNov 03, 2021
APATMS Poster Schierenbeck Rette Reyes-Portillo.pdf
76 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
