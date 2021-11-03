Pandemic Mode: A New Virtual Team Leadership Skillset

Abstract

The purpose of this article is to extend research conducted by Hertel, Konradt et.al (2006) as it relates to virtual team members, knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs), and job performance. A five-round Delphi study was conducted, utilizing a panel consisting of 43 experts residing across the United States with combined expertise in the area of leadership and virtual teams. A list of 80 competencies and attributes perceived to be essential to the 21st-century virtual team leader was developed and rated as to whether competencies and attributes were perceived to be innate to the individual or transferable to the Virtual Team Leader (VTL). A Cronbach’s coefficient alpha of .89 was produced indicating good internal consistency among the 80-item scale. While nine of 11 subscales of the Virtual Team Competency Inventory (VTCI) appeared relevant to the VTL, four new possible subscales were identified in this study. Research findings suggest the efficacy of the VTL’s success may be associated with higher levels of cognitive ability and should be evaluated in future research to delineate natural intelligence or inherent intelligence from one’s ability to learn. Only 50.1% of the panel agreed that 62.2% of the competencies and attributes perceived to be essential to the 21st century VTL could be taught. Additional research is needed to identify which of the competencies and attributes can be acquired and an instrument developed to measure KSAs specific to Virtual Team Leaders and Leadership.