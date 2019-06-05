Open Science and Transparency

Technology, Mind, and Behavior strives to uphold a standard of open access to data and code, emphasizing transparency and generalizability and rigorous research and reporting standards.

To facilitate transparent and open research practices, the policy of Technology, Mind, and Behavior is to publish papers where authors indicate whether the data, methods used in the analysis, and materials used to conduct the research will be made available to any researcher for purposes of reproducing the results or replicating the procedure. Links to data and materials, or the reasons why they cannot be shared, will appear in a data availability statement in the author note and at the end of the method section of each article. Authors are also eligible for open science badges recognizing publicly available data, materials, and/or preregistration plans and analyses.

Authors also disclose any prior uses of data reported in the manuscript in the author note, along with all sources of financial support for the conduct of the research and a conflict-of-interest statement disclosing any real or potential conflict(s) of interest.

The Method section of each empirical report will contain a statement describing how informed consent was obtained from the participants and a detailed description of the study participants, including, but not limited to age, gender, ethnicity, SES, clinical diagnoses and comorbidities (as appropriate), and any other relevant demographics (e.g., sexual orientation).

Authors will discuss the diversity of their study samples and the generalizability of their findings in the Discussion section.

In addition to full-length research papers reporting novel findings, the journal publishes registered reports, negative findings, replications, commentaries and reviews. Preregistration of replication studies is strongly recommended, but not required.

And authors are encouraged to review the APA Style Journal Article Reporting Standards (JARS) for quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods research. The standards offer ways to improve transparency in reporting to ensure that readers have the information necessary to evaluate the quality of the research and to facilitate collaboration and replication.

The JARS guidelines: