Humanoid robots—artificial agents that appear to display more human-like emotions—are more likely to be perceived as “thinking,” or acting on their own beliefs and desires rather than their programs, according to research by Marchesi and colleagues, published in Technology, Mind, and Behavior. Read the APA press release to learn more.
Video conferencing has allowed many to work safely from home during the pandemic, but new research published by Consulting Editor, Jeremy N. Bailenson in Technology, Mind, and Behavior explains why many are also experiencing heightened anxiety and fatigue. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with a closer look and offers tips for avoiding Zoom fatigue.
Dr. McNamara Goes Behind the Scenes with Technology, Mind, and Behavior (TMB) Journal in a Discussion with Howard Kurtzman.
