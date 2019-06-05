APA Open Enables Adding Interactive Components to Articles
Technology, Mind, and Behavior is part of APA Open: a new, interactive open access platform. Authors are empowered to dynamically present their research findings to immerse readers in ways going beyond standard PDF experiences.
APA Open supports adding a wide range of multimedia to articles, including video and audio, interactive charts and graphs, interactive slideshows, running demo code from sources like Codepen, and more.
Authors should include links to embeddable videos or interactive figures or ideas for how to enhance their articles that they would be willing to work on with the APA Open and PubPub teams post-submission.
For ideas of what could be included, see our examples below.
Examples
Interactive Figure
Video
Interactive Slideshow
Use your cursor to hover over individual chair features (indicated by the hand icon) and click to reveal their functionality.
Twitter Embed
“Given the rising adoption of digital signatures, the replication of these effects is of both theoretical and practical import. This article reports the results of two preregistered studies (total N = 311) attempting to replicate the previously observed effects of digital signatures on social presence, and, subsequently, social inferences …”
Join the conversation and predict the replication outcome!