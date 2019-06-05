APA Open Enables Adding Interactive Components to Articles

Technology, Mind, and Behavior is part of APA Open: a new, interactive open access platform. Authors are empowered to dynamically present their research findings to immerse readers in ways going beyond standard PDF experiences.

APA Open supports adding a wide range of multimedia to articles, including video and audio, interactive charts and graphs, interactive slideshows, running demo code from sources like Codepen, and more.

Authors should include links to embeddable videos or interactive figures or ideas for how to enhance their articles that they would be willing to work on with the APA Open and PubPub teams post-submission.

For ideas of what could be included, see our examples below.

Examples

Interactive Figure

Bowman, N. D., Banks, J., & Rittenour, C. E. (2020). Country Roads Through 1s and 0s: Sense of Place for and Recollection of West Virginia Following Long-Term Engagement With Fallout 76. Technology, Mind, and Behavior, 1(1). https://doi.org/10.1037/tmb0000001

Reproduced from: Lo, A. W., Siah, K. W., & Wong, C. H. (2019). Machine Learning with Statistical Imputation for Predicting Drug Approvals. Harvard Data Science Review. https://doi.org/10.1162/99608f92.5c5f0525

Video

Measuring and analyzing human behavior in the world of gaming

Shaw, H., Ellis, D. A., Geyer, K., Davidson, B. I., Ziegler, F. V., & Smith, A. (2020). Quantifying Smartphone “Use”: Choice of Measurement Impacts Relationships Between “Usage” and Health. Technology, Mind, and Behavior. https://doi.org/10.1037/tmb0000022

Interactive Slideshow

Use your cursor to hover over individual chair features (indicated by the hand icon) and click to reveal their functionality.

Bowers, D., Morgan, K., Abbott, L. R., Fishleigh, L., Cousins, A. L., & Taylor, R. (2020). User Perceptions of Powered Wheelchair Features. Technology, Mind, and Behavior. https://doi.org/10.1037/tmb0000011

Twitter Embed

“Given the rising adoption of digital signatures, the replication of these effects is of both theoretical and practical import. This article reports the results of two preregistered studies (total N = 311) attempting to replicate the previously observed effects of digital signatures on social presence, and, subsequently, social inferences …”

Join the conversation and predict the replication outcome!