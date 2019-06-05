Editorial Board

Danielle S. McNamara, Editor

Danielle S. McNamara, PhD, is Executive Director of the Learning Engineering Institute and a Professor of Psychology in the Psychology Department at Arizona State University. She is an international expert in the fields of cognitive and learning sciences, comprehension, writing, text and learning analytics, natural language processing, computational linguistics, and intelligent tutoring systems. She conducts research to enhance educational outcomes and to better understand cognitive and social processes involved in comprehension, learning, and writing.

C. Shawn Green, Associate Editor

C. Shawn Green, PhD, is a Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His primary research program focuses on factors that influence the rate and generalization of perceptual and cognitive learning. His research program utilizes many reasonably standard approaches in these disciplines (e.g., psychophysics, fMRI, DWI, EEG, etc.), but also frequently takes advantage of certain modern forms of media (e.g., video games, media multi-tasking, virtual reality, etc.) in order to better understand how experience influences perceptual and cognitive skills.

Nick Bowman, Associate Editor for Registered Reports

Nick Bowman, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. His primary research examines the uses and effects of interactive media technologies, such as video games, virtual/augmented/mixed reality, and social media. His work focuses on the cognitive, emotional, physical, and social demands of interactivity. He has extensive teaching and research experience in the United States, Germany, and Taiwan, and prior editorial experience with Communication Research Reports and Journal of Media Psychology. Most recently, he was named the Fulbright Wu Jing-Jyi Arts and Culture Fellow at the National Chengchi University in Taipei.