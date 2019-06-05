Danielle S. McNamara, PhD, is Executive Director of the Learning Engineering Institute and a Professor of Psychology in the Psychology Department at Arizona State University. She is an international expert in the fields of cognitive and learning sciences, comprehension, writing, text and learning analytics, natural language processing, computational linguistics, and intelligent tutoring systems. She conducts research to enhance educational outcomes and to better understand cognitive and social processes involved in comprehension, learning, and writing.
C. Shawn Green, PhD, is a Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His primary research program focuses on factors that influence the rate and generalization of perceptual and cognitive learning. His research program utilizes many reasonably standard approaches in these disciplines (e.g., psychophysics, fMRI, DWI, EEG, etc.), but also frequently takes advantage of certain modern forms of media (e.g., video games, media multi-tasking, virtual reality, etc.) in order to better understand how experience influences perceptual and cognitive skills.
Nick Bowman, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. His primary research examines the uses and effects of interactive media technologies, such as video games, virtual/augmented/mixed reality, and social media. His work focuses on the cognitive, emotional, physical, and social demands of interactivity. He has extensive teaching and research experience in the United States, Germany, and Taiwan, and prior editorial experience with Communication Research Reports and Journal of Media Psychology. Most recently, he was named the Fulbright Wu Jing-Jyi Arts and Culture Fellow at the National Chengchi University in Taipei.
Laura K. Allen, PhD
University of Minnesota, United States
Assistant Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Allen conducts research to better understand the cognitive processes involved in language comprehension, writing, knowledge acquisition, and conceptual change, and to apply that understanding to educational practice by developing and testing educational technologies.
Page L. Anderson, PhD, ABPP
Georgia State University, United States
Associate Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Anderson is a clinical psychologist who is board certified in Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology. Her research seeks to better understand the acceptability, uptake, mechanisms, and cultural influences of digital mental health interventions to increase access to and benefit from psychological treatments for mood and anxiety disorders. She also studies attentional and cognitive biases within social anxiety disorder.
Joaquin A. Anguera, PhD
University of California San Francisco, United States
Assistant Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Anguera studies cognitive training, cognitive assessments, neuroimaging, and skill acquisition.
Jeremy Bailenson, PhD
Stanford University, United States
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Bailenson studies the psychology of virtual and augmented reality.
Jaime Banks, PhD
Syracuse University, United States
Associate Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Banks’ research is illuminated by questions about how humans communicate with social technologies—primarily with social robots, generative AI, and videogame avatars. Her focal areas are perceptions of machine mind and morality, mental models for social machines, and the interplays of identity and interactive media.
Tara Behrend, PhD
George Washington University, United States
Associate Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Behrend studies industrial-organizational psychology, future of work, automation, human-technology collaboration, STEM education, and surveillance and privacy.
Fran C. Blumberg, PhD
Fordham University, United States
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Blumberg's research interests concern the development of children's attention and problem-solving skills in the context of informal and formal digital learning settings.
Elizabeth Broadbent, PhD
The University of Auckland, New Zealand
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Broadbent studies how technologies can impact physical and mental health outcomes, with a focus on robotics and digital humans. The development of rapport and companionship with these technologies is a particular interest.
Scotty D. Craig, PhD
Arizona State University, United States
Associate Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Craig conducts research at the intersection of human cognition, technology, and the learning sciences within laboratory, classrooms, and online settings to provide solutions for education and training problems.
Chris Dede, EdD
Harvard University, United States
Senior Research Fellow
Research Statement: Dr. Dede’s fields of scholarship include emerging technologies, policy, and leadership.
Nicola Döring, PhD
Technische Universität Ilmenau, Germany
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Döring studies digital media technologies and their role in social interactions and relationships, identity, gender and sexuality, education, and health.
David A. Ellis, PhD
University of Bath, United Kingdom
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Ellis’s research considers how data and ubiquitous technologies are changing the way we conduct research and the way we live in the digital age.
Christopher J. Ferguson, PhD
Stetson University, United States
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Ferguson studies violence in video games and other media, thin-ideal media, sexualization in media, aggression, mental health, and screen time.
Arthur C. Graesser, PhD
University of Memphis, United States
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Graesser studies development and assessment of technologies that focus on automated tutoring, computational linguistics, discourse, deeper levels of comprehension, and collaborative problem solving.
Steve Graham, EdD
Arizona State University, United States
Warner Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Graham’s areas of expertise involve literacy, with a special emphasis on writing. He also has expertise in the area of students with disabilities.
Tobias Greitemeyer, PhD
University of Innsbruck, Austria
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Greitemeyer is particularly interested in how the media may harm but also benefit social interactions.
Heather Kirkorian, PhD
University of Wisconsin-Madison, United States
Associate Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Kirkorian studies cognitive development during infancy and early childhood, with a focus on the relations between digital media, attention, learning, and play.
Rose Luckin, PhD
University College London, United Kingdom
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Luckin’s research involves the design and evaluation of educational technology using theories from the learning sciences and techniques from Artificial Intelligence (AI). She has a particular interest in using AI to open up the 'black box' of learning to show teachers and students the detail of their progress intellectually, emotionally, and socially.
Richard E. Mayer, PhD
University of California, Santa Barbara, United States
Distinguished Professor
Research Statement: Richard E. Mayer is interested in applying the science of learning to education. His research involves the intersection of cognition, instruction, and technology with a current focus on multimedia learning, game-based training, learning in immersive virtual reality, learning with animated pedagogical agents, and instructional video.
Caitlin Mills, PhD
University of Minnesota, United States
Assistant Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Mills’s research focuses on the correlates and consequences of mind-wandering, engagement, and affective states in education and everyday life.
Frank E. Pollick, PhD
University of Glasgow, United Kingdom
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Pollick’s expertise is in the areas of trust in AI, human-robot interaction, autonomous vehicle handover, virtual reality and cybersickness, information retrieval, neuroergonomics, realtime fMRI neurofeedback, autism, emotion, human action recognition and multisensory perception.
Robert W. Proctor, PhD
Purdue University, United States
Distinguished Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Proctor’s research focuses on selection and control of action. He also conducts research in human factors engineering, training, human-computer interaction, human aspects of cyber security, and research methods.
Artemio Ramirez, Jr., PhD
University of South Florida, United States
Research Statement: Dr. Ramirez’s research examines the intersection of communication technologies and social behavior. His research focuses on social aspects of interactive technology use and how user interactions are affected.
Rod D. Roscoe, PhD
Arizona State University, United States
Associate Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Roscoe conducts research on educational technology and human systems engineering education from the perspectives of self-regulated learning, user-centered design, inclusion, and equity.
Katharina Scheiter, PhD
University of Potsdam, Germany
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Scheiter studies the design of technology-based learning environments and effects of their integration into classroom teaching. Her research also investigates teachers’ competencies for teaching with technology and how it can be promoted through professional development.
Jeff R. Temple, PhD
UTMB Health, United States
Professor
Research Statement: Dr. Temple’s program of research primarily focuses on adolescent relationships, including dating violence, cyber abuse, and teen sexting.
T. Franklin Waddell, PhD
University of Florida, United States
Research Statement: Dr. Waddell's current research interests are at the intersection of new technology and online storytelling, including work related to automated news, the psychology of online comments, and the effects of social television.