Call for Papers

TMB welcomes manuscripts on the psychology and dynamics of the interaction between humans and technology.

Authors are invited to submit an article on topics including artificial intelligence, robotics, mobile devices, social media, virtual/augmented reality, natural language processing, gaming, geographic information systems, autonomous vehicles, nanotechnology, and biomedical technologies. For a list of the article types published in the journal, please see Types of Articles.

Sometimes, the editorial board of TMB will publish a call for papers for a special collection. When that is the case, details about that call will be linked below.