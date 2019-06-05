Authors

Research featured in Technology, Mind, and Behavior may address the full range of contemporary and emerging technologies. These include but are not limited to artificial intelligence, robotics, mobile devices, social media, virtual/augmented reality, natural language processing, gaming, geographic information systems, autonomous vehicles, nanotechnology, and biomedical technologies (e.g., brain–machine interfaces, genetic engineering).

In addition to full-length research papers reporting novel findings, the journal publishes registered reports, null results, replications, commentaries and reviews. Preregistration of replication studies is strongly recommended, but not required.