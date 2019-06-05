About Technology, Mind, and Behavior

Technology, Mind, and Behavior is an interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal that publishes original work in the area of human–technology interaction with a focus on human behavior at the individual or group level. The Journal will showcase empirical basic and applied research on the psychology and dynamics of the interaction between humans and technology. Meta-analyses and literature reviews that summarize the current state of science on a relevant topic will also be accepted. Visit the submission instructions for information on how to submit your manuscript.

Research featured in Technology, Mind, and Behavior may address the full range of contemporary and emerging technologies. These include but are not limited to artificial intelligence, robotics, mobile devices, social media, virtual/augmented reality, natural language processing, gaming, geographic information systems, autonomous vehicles, nanotechnology, and biomedical technologies (e.g., brain–machine interfaces, genetic engineering).

The Journal covers these areas:

Basic research: How humans understand and use technology, impacts of technology on human experience and behavior, human–technology interactions as mutually adaptive systems, roles of technology in advancing other areas of scientific research, and related topics.

Applications: Development, use, and impact of technologies in domains such as aging, education, mental and physical health, recreation, and the workplace.

Broader implications: Evidence-based analyses of ethical, legal, social, and policy questions concerning the opportunities and challenges arising from human–technology interactions.

Replication and Registered Reports

In addition to full-length research papers reporting novel findings, the journal publishes registered reports, null results, replications, commentaries and reviews. Preregistration of replication studies is strongly recommended, but not required. Major criteria for publication of replication papers include:

theoretical significance of the finding being replicated

statistical power of the study that is carried out

the number and power of previous replications of the same finding

pre-registration of replication studies is strongly recommended, but not required.

Other factors that would weigh in favor of a replication submission include pre-registration of hypotheses, design, and analysis and submissions by researchers other than the authors of the original findings.

Please note in the Manuscript Submission Portal that the submission is a replication article.

Papers that make a substantial novel conceptual contribution and also incorporate replications of previous findings continue to be welcome as regular submissions.

Technology, Mind, and Behavior also accepts submission of registered reports. The review process for registered reports follows a two-stage process. For Stage 1 (the initial submission), authors submit only their introduction, methods, and data analysis plan for peer review; authors might also submit pilot data if applicable. Major criteria for publication of registered reports include:

the importance and relevance of the research

the logic and rationale of the proposed hypotheses/research questions

the soundness and feasibility of the proposed study methodology and data analysis (including statistical power analyses where appropriate)

the clarity and degree of methodological detail provided in the submission; here, authors are encouraged to share complete study materials in their submissions (e.g., survey templates, videos of experimental procedures, etc.)

Stage 1 submissions should be no more than 50% of the length of a full-length manuscript (depending on whether the submission is a multi-study report, single-study report, or brief report; see above for full manuscript limits). Editorial decisions are rendered on the Stage 1 submission, and manuscripts that clear peer review will be accepted, in principle pending the competent completion of the proposed study. After completion, authors submit their completed manuscript and other study materials for Stage 2 review, mostly focused on (a) ensuring that the authors adhered to their Stage 1 predictions, methods, or analyses and/or (b) clearly articulated any rationale for post hoc deviations from Stage 1. Interested authors can contact the journal directly, or consult the Center for Open Science for more details about registered reports (https://www.cos.io/initiatives/registered-reports#tabid4).

