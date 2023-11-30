Technology, Mind, and Behavior (TMB) is an open access, interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal published by the American Psychological Association. TMB publishes original work in the area of human–technology interaction with a focus on human behavior at the individual or group level.

Committed to open science and transparency, Technology, Mind, and Behavior is part of APA Open: a new, interactive open access platform. Authors are empowered to dynamically present their research findings to immerse readers in ways going beyond standard PDF experiences.

For more information, including how to submit your manuscript to the journal, visit the Journal Information section of the website.